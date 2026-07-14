Lukashenko Congratulates People of France on Main National Holiday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the citizens of France on their main national holiday, Bastille Day, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that Belarus recognizes the desire of millions of French people for peace and has great respect for ordinary citizens of this country, who remain true to their spiritual roots and the principles of justice and equality protected by their ancestors.

"The centuries-old historical ties between our countries cannot be undone by decisions of Brussels bureaucrats," the congratulatory message reads. "Such profound values as the right to one's own identity and independence, a commitment to friendship, security, and creative work on our soil unite our peoples and provide a reliable foundation for the resumption of Belarusian-French cooperation in all areas."

The President assured that Belarus highly values everyone who comes with an open heart and is interested in maintaining humanitarian and economic ties. "I am convinced that in a context of global instability and a profound crisis of trust, the ability to listen, respect other cultures, and reject any manifestations of fascism, inherent in both nations, is the only path to peace in Europe and throughout the world," he emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished the people of France wisdom, unity, prosperity, and success in their fruitful endeavors for the benefit of their country.