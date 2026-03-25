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Lukashenko Congratulates President and People of Bangladesh on Independence Day
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and all citizens of that country on Independence Day, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
"I am pleased to note that our countries are bound by friendship and respect, as well as a mutual interest in further expanding economic cooperation, implementing joint projects, and strengthening business ties in all areas," the congratulatory message reads. "I am confident that the potential of the Belarusian-Bangladesh partnership has not been exhausted, and together we can take bilateral ties to a qualitatively new level for the benefit of our peoples."
Alexander Lukashenko wished Mohammed Shahabuddin good health and success in his responsible public service, and peace and stability to the people of Bangladesh.