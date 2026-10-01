Lukashenko Congratulates President and People of Nigeria on Independence Day

On behalf of compatriots and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to President of Nigeria Bola Tinubu and the people of the country on Independence Day, BelTA reports.

"Nigeria is a long-standing and reliable partner of Belarus. The implementation of a large-scale project to mechanize the agricultural sector stands as clear evidence of the fruitful cooperation between our states. I am confident that this initiative will serve as a solid foundation for your efforts to ensure the country's food security," the congratulatory message reads.

The Head of State affirmed that Minsk is open to sincere dialogue with Abuja and to expanding bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Bola Tinubu good health and success in his highly important work, and the people of Nigeria - peace and prosperity.