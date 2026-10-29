Lukashenko Congratulates President and People of Turkey on Republic Day

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the citizens of this country on Republic Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"Turkish hard work, national unity, and foreign policy independence, which command great respect, form a solid foundation for your country's prosperity," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that Minsk attaches great importance to relations with Ankara, which are traditionally based on friendship between peoples and the two countries' commitment to global peace and stability. "I am confident that Belarusian-Turkish cooperation will continue to strengthen through the implementation of new initiatives in the economic, humanitarian, and other areas in the interests of both countries and the region as a whole," the President emphasized. "I am convinced that continued personal dialogue will contribute to this."

Alexander Lukashenko wished Recep Tayyip Erdoğan good health and inexhaustible energy, and wished the people of Turkey happiness and prosperity.