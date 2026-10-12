Lukashenko Congratulates President of Equatorial Guinea on Country's Independence Day

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory message to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that this significant date in the modern history of Equatorial Guinea embodies national unity and the victory in the struggle for freedom and justice. "Over the years of its sovereignty, the country has achieved significant results in socio-economic development and earned international standing," the congratulatory message reads.

The President reaffirmed Belarus's interest in strengthening relations between the two countries, as well as its readiness to step up dialogue at all levels. "The implementation of agreements in trade and the economy, education, science and technology, culture, and other spheres will add momentum to our cooperation and foster long-lasting, strong ties and closer relations between our peoples," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo good health and happiness, and the people of friendly Equatorial Guinea peace, well-being, and prosperity.