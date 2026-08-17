Lukashenko Congratulates President of Indonesia on Independence Day

On behalf of compatriots and himself, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Independence Day, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This holiday symbolizes the unique wisdom, unwavering faith, and strength of the Indonesian people, who managed to transform the dream of freedom and sovereignty into an unshakable reality," the head of state noted. "I recall with particular warmth my visit to Jakarta and my meeting with you in July of this year, which confirmed our countries' commitment to the further gradual expansion of our bilateral partnership. I hope for the speedy implementation of all reached understandings."

"I look forward to seeing you in Minsk on an official visit," the Belarusian President emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished the Indonesian President good health, inexhaustible vitality, and prosperity, and wished the citizens of that country peace, unity, and success in their national development.