Lukashenko Congratulates President of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Independence Day, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This holiday symbolizes the sovereign choice of the Kyrgyz people and their desire to follow the path of socioeconomic growth, strengthen their statehood, and improve the well-being of their citizens," the congratulatory message read.

The Belarusian President noted that Kyrgyzstan's election to the UN Security Council for 2027-2028 affirmed the republic's authority on the global stage. "The support provided by the Belarusian side to our Kyrgyz partners has strengthened mutual trust and underscored the high level of bilateral cooperation. I am convinced that the bonds of friendship between our peoples provide a reliable foundation for deepening multifaceted relations and implementing joint integration initiatives," the Belarusian leader emphasized. Alexander Lukashenko wished Sadyr Japarov good health and happiness: "May your work in this responsible position continue to serve as a guarantee of stability and dynamic development for Kyrgyzstan."