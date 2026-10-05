Lukashenko Congratulates President of Tajikistan on His Birthday

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on his birthday, the Belarusian leader's press service reports.

"Your dedicated service to the interests of Tajik society and your commitment to preserving cultural and historical heritage exemplify outstanding state leadership, while your far-sighted policies enable the country to advance along the path of sustainable development," the message of congratulations reads.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that he deeply values the long-standing friendship with Emomali Rahmon, which helps open up new horizons for mutually beneficial cooperation between Minsk and Dushanbe. The head of state expressed confidence that the fraternal ties between the peoples of the two countries would continue to strengthen.

The President of Belarus wished the President of Tajikistan good health, happiness, and prosperity, as well as the strength and energy to realize his map out plans.