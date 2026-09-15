Lukashenko Congratulates President of Zimbabwe on Birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his birthday, BelTA reports.

"It is difficult to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening sovereignty, political stability, and the sustainable development of society, as well as to enhancing Zimbabwe's international standing," the congratulatory message reads. "Harare is confidently pursuing a course of socio-economic progress and the realization of the ambitious goals set out in the 'Vision 2030' initiative. Achievements in industry, the mining sector, agriculture, and food security are laying a solid foundation for the continued growth of the people's well-being."

The Head of State noted the positive momentum in the strategic partnership between Belarus and Zimbabwe and the genuinely friendly relations between the two nations. "I am convinced that, through joint efforts, we will fulfill all the agreements reached during meetings in Minsk, Harare, and at international forums," he emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Emmerson Mnangagwa good health, happiness, and success in his important work for the benefit of the citizens of Zimbabwe.