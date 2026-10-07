Lukashenko Congratulates Putin on His Birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Your fruitful and constructive work serves as an example of responsible and selfless service to the Fatherland. The patriotism, strategic vision, and determination you possess contribute to the consistent defense of national interests, the preservation of civic unity, and the Russian Federation's unwavering commitment to a path of sovereign development," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that he highly values Vladimir Putin's steadfast commitment to strengthening the fraternal ties between Minsk and Moscow. "The robust dialogue between Belarus and Russia, the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, and the implementation of joint projects confirm the shared aspirations of our nations and the continued relevance of building the Union State," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "I am convinced that the relationship of trust established between us will enable us to continue acting from a unified position on both bilateral and international issues."

Alexander Lukashenko wished Vladimir Putin good health, happiness, and success in all his endeavors for the benefit of Russia and its people.

Photo: kremlin.ru