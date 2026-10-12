Lukashenko Congratulates Spanish People on Day of Spanish Nation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to the Spanish people on their national holiday—Spain's National Day—conveying greetings on behalf of his compatriots and himself personally, BelTA reports.

The Head of State cited a quote by Miguel de Cervantes, a figure well-known in Belarus: "History is the witness of the past, an example and a lesson for the present, and a warning for the future."

"I am confident that the positive experience of cooperation between our countries over more than 30 years of diplomatic relations, the mutual respect between our peoples, and our shared traditional values will help us overcome the artificially created negative political climate and serve as a foundation for supporting and expanding the numerous friendly, family, and business ties between Belarusians and Spaniards," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko wished all Spaniards happiness, peace, and prosperity.