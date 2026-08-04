Lukashenko Considers Future Concept for Academy of Intellectual Technologies

During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the creation of the Academy of Intellectual Technologies, the concept for the university of the future was outlined in detail, BELTA reported.

As Education Minister Andrei Ivanets reported, the Academy's experimental programs will only be fully implemented by selecting motivated and talented individuals. Experts believe that these experimental programs will not be effective if recruited en masse.

"We need to open the doors to college graduates, to those students who are already studying at a university, have proven themselves, and want to transfer to this new educational center. The draft decree also includes such a pathway," the Education Minister emphasized. He explained that students wishing to enroll in the center will be required to undergo an interview and pass an internal exam.

"We are obliged to bring the winners of international and national Olympiads out of school to avoid a period of slack that could cause them to hesitate between choosing a domestic educational institution or going to another university," stated Andrei Ivanets.

The President of Belarus holds a meeting on the creation of the Academy of Intellectual Technologies

Photo: belta.by

The Minister of Education noted that the Academy's emphasis was on achieving a tangible economic impact. Training will be provided in the fields of natural sciences and engineering technologies.

"The emphasis will be on project-based learning. We will provide a basic education in the first two years. This will be an intense and meticulous study. From the third year, individualized training begins: a specific project, a specific technological task, and an enterprise for which a specialist or interdisciplinary team will solve problems," emphasized Andrei Ivanets.

He named the staffing issue as one of the educational center's key areas of activity: "We must ensure the continuity of generations. In a number of areas, we have an aging workforce—we see this both at universities and at the Academy of Sciences. We must reverse this trend and develop new scientists, teachers, and chief technologists."

When developing the new educational center, the experience of leading universities in Russia and China was studied. "We examined promising areas, how the educational process is organized, and how it engages not only students but also teachers, graduates, and the real economy," said Andrey Ivanets. Classical Russian education, characterized by a combination of core courses in fundamental disciplines and practical laboratory classes, was also taken into account.