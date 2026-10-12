Lukashenko Declares Need to Cooperate with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia

While on a working visit to the Minsk district, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that, despite the difficult situation, efforts must be made to build business ties and cooperation with Western neighbors, BelTA reports.

"We need to cooperate with our neighbors—with the Poles, the Lithuanians, and the Latvians," the President emphasized. "In the current situation, where Europe is facing food supply problems due to the drought, we need to gradually build cooperation with them. Neighbors are neighbors. When we move beyond merely looking at each other through gun sights and begin economic cooperation, it suggests that we might even manage to avoid war."

Alexander Lukashenko highlighted trade opportunities regarding wood fuel pellets—currently in short supply in several neighboring countries—stating: "The Poles actually baffle me. The price of firewood has gone up in Poland, Lithuania, and among all our neighbors. They could simply buy firewood, pellets, and the like at a reasonable price. But they dig in their heels. Well, if they don't want to buy, so be it."

"A time will come when we won't be able to sell to them, because we have begun a massive shift toward using this firewood and these pellets ourselves. It’s a good technology. A company in Gomel [a regional center] manufactures an excellent boiler: you load the pellets into the hopper, and they are fed in automatically. We will master this. We will need this firewood and these pellets ourselves," the head of state noted.

Photo: BelTA