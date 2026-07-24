Lukashenko Extends Congratulations to President of Uzbekistan on His Birthday

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a birthday greeting to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, BelTA reports.

"Your multifaceted and constructive work as President deserves the greatest respect, and Uzbekistan's success in implementing effective reforms, modernizing the economy, and enhancing its standing on the global stage is a logical outcome of your dedicated service to the Fatherland," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he highly values the established friendly relations with Shavkat Mirziyoyev and recalls with particular warmth the Uzbek President's recent visit to Belarus. "The talks confirmed the mutual interest of Minsk and Tashkent in expanding their strategic partnership," he added.

"I am convinced that the agreed-upon fundamentally new approaches to joint work and the cooperation roadmap signed for 2026-2030 will contribute to achieving the main ambitious goal of increasing trade turnover to two billion dollars," the head of state emphasized.

The President of Belarus wished the President of Uzbekistan good health, inexhaustible vitality, steely endurance, and new achievements in his responsible political office.