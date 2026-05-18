Belarus is determined to deepen its partnership with Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast, President Alexander Lukashenko affirmed during his meeting with Governor Denis Pasler. A trade turnover already approaching one billion dollars is not the ceiling — it can, and will, be doubled.

Machine-building and industrial cooperation, deliveries of machinery and foodstuffs, and joint construction projects stand out as spheres of boundless opportunity. The West’s sanctions and ultimatums have only strengthened the resolve of both nations to rely first and foremost on their own capabilities. Russians, Lukashenko assured his guest, can always count on Belarusian support across a wide range of industries.

Monday, 18 May, unfolded beneath the banner of “Governor’s Day,” dedicated to cooperation with Sverdlovsk Oblast. Denis Pasler, who took office in September 2025, first visited Belarus for the INNOPROM. Belarus exhibition. The same forum has now taken root in Yekaterinburg. For many Russian regional leaders, beginning their tenure by strengthening ties with Belarus is fast becoming a fine tradition — and a promising omen. The connection remains strong and vibrant.

Sverdlovsk Oblast has long been known as the “backbone of the state,” a title earned in Soviet times when the factories of the Urals forged the country’s shield. It possesses colossal industrial and resource potential — vast mineral wealth and a powerful manufacturing base. No wonder the region was once called the “forge of Victory” during the Great Patriotic War.

Welcoming the governor, the Belarusian leader recalled his own visits to the region and its formidable character. “From history and from today’s reality I know well that your oblast is one of the central, truly Russia-forming regions,” Lukashenko said. In Soviet times, he reminded his guest, the industrial might and output of Sverdlovsk were sources of genuine national pride. “Everything we could not produce on the periphery, we created here. The most advanced technologies were concentrated in your hands.”

Cooperation between Belarus and Sverdlovsk has proved highly successful. In recent years, the two sides have built a trade turnover of nearly one billion dollars. Yet the President is convinced that the development level and inherent potential of both Belarus and Sverdlovsk allow for far more ambitious goals.

“Understanding the scale of what we can produce together, a billion dollars is merely a passing milestone,” he emphasised. “It is only a matter of time before we double that figure.”

Lukashenko highlighted several promising directions for growth: machine-building and agriculture, with increased supplies of equipment, foodstuffs, and — if needed — mineral fertilisers. Belarus, he noted, has successfully adapted to sanctions and now faces no surplus in fertiliser production. “We have adjusted, and today we have no excess mineral fertilisers. Everything we once supplied — and even more — we sell on international markets at good prices and in full volumes.” Nevertheless, Minsk stands ready to support the Russian region whenever required.

“We often speak of machine-building and agriculture, yet we sometimes forget that both in the past and today we maintain a very high level of machine-tool development,” the President continued. “You should take this into account. It is extremely important for us. The President of Russia and I often discuss this issue with your ministers. They understand that without machine tools, nothing worthwhile can be created — especially in industrial powerhouses like Belarus and Sverdlovsk Oblast. We are ready to work together in this direction.”

Oil refining also remains a priority. “Our adversaries are currently going to great lengths to disrupt normal operations at oil-refining enterprises,” Lukashenko observed. “We have two modernised refineries — Ambassador Boris Gryzlov knows this well — and we are always prepared to lend a shoulder whenever needed. If your region requires assistance in this sphere, simply inform the ambassador, and Boris Vyacheslavovich will relay the message. We will help you exactly as we help the whole of Russia today.”

The strategic focus of the talks was industrial cooperation — the true foundation and future of Belarusian-Russian relations. “This is the bedrock of our development and of the ties between Belarus and Russia. We are prepared to expand this cooperation in every possible way,” Lukashenko stressed. He cited the successful partnership between Belarusian giant BELAZ and the Russian company Pneumostroy mashina as a shining example.

When Western companies withdrew from the Belarusian and Russian markets, new opportunities opened. “We are ready to move forward in that direction as well,” the President said. He drew particular attention to optics and microelectronics — sectors Belarus has preserved and elevated since Soviet times and which are now highly relevant for Russia. “We have not only kept these industries alive, we have raised them to the required level. We already supply substantial volumes to the Russian Federation. If you need these products, take a closer look. We are prepared not only to sell, but to create joint cooperative ventures and enterprises both here and on your territory to develop these fields further.”

Lukashenko continued, “The so-called sanctions have taught an important lesson: one must rely on one’s own strengths and pursue genuine import substitution. It is a pleasure to hear that you are now producing your own aircraft, including civilian models — not to mention the serious strides made in your military-industrial complex.” These advances, he noted, will naturally pull Belarusian capacities forward as well. Repair bases in Belarus are gradually transforming into full-scale production sites for armoured vehicles, aircraft, and modern shipbuilding. “We are developing not merely repair work but the creation of contemporary complexes and machines. This is beneficial for us, and we are equally ready to work with Russia across all these directions.”

Governor Denis Pasler, for his part, noted that relations with Belarus are developing strongly thanks to joint efforts and high-level support. Cooperation in industry has advanced significantly.

The leaders also discussed future-oriented projects, including the development of energy infrastructure. “It is a large-scale programme that is being implemented systematically every year. The steady growth in trade turnover is the clearest proof of that,” Pasler said.

The conversation turned to practical needs: supplies of passenger and freight transport for Sverdlovsk’s vast industry, and major construction projects — notably the second metro line in Yekaterinburg. The two sides intend to work closely and, above all, for the long term.