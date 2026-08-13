That’s how President Alexander Lukashenko greeted the top performers of the Minsk Region harvest — standing right there in the fields of the Zhdanovichi agricultural enterprise. No marble halls. No staged photo-ops in the capital. Just the men who have been working from dawn to dusk, and a President who understands exactly how hard it is to get the grain in on time and without losses.

The national total has already passed seven million tons. The central region alone has delivered its two million. And the standout brigade from Kletsk District’s “Kukhchitsy” farm has been setting the pace.

Combine operator Pavel Shutilo became the first in the country to hit four thousand tons earlier this month. He’s now past five thousand — on a Belarusian machine. His teammates aren’t far behind: Vitaly Kishko on the haul trucks and Andrei Alekseychik, the organizer who, people say, is worth three agronomists.

Lukashenko didn’t just say thank you. He handed each of them the keys to a new Belgee passenger car.

“Men, I am very grateful for what you do,” the President said. “How can the President meet the best people in the agricultural sector and not thank them for their work? You earned this.”

Minsk Region Governor Alexei Kushnarenko put the numbers in perspective: 614 combine operators have already threshed more than a thousand tons. One hundred seventeen have passed two thousand. Six have cleared three thousand. Two have gone over four thousand. And now there is a five-thousand-ton man — Shutilo.

“Our main asset is the people,” Kushnarenko said. “In any weather they deliver these results.”

Lukashenko used the moment to make a broader point. There was a time when twenty men were needed to produce the kind of numbers Shutilo is posting alone. The machines were weaker then. When skeptics said Belarus should just buy foreign combines, the President shut them down: “We need our own.”

That decision kept the domestic industry alive. Shutilo confirmed the Belarusian machines are solid and well-equipped.

The President also touched on subsidies. The state supports agriculture with fuel, fertilizer, equipment, and other help. But he warned against turning every squeal of a piglet into a budget line item.

“We keep subsidizing and subsidizing from the budget. We need to think seriously so that we don’t pay money for every little thing. This is a business,” he said. At the same time he rejected the Western European model of cutting support entirely: “Somewhere you have to help, or it will be like in Western Europe — they stopped helping and agriculture collapsed.”

A “Golden Ear” club is being formed for operators who thresh more than four thousand tons, along with a “Kolosok” school for young combine drivers. Lukashenko asked the veterans to pass on their experience.

“Think about how to help. We’ll have a dozen four-thousand-ton men and one eight-thousand-ton man — but that’s not enough. We need a hundred, two hundred of them, people who are eager to get into the fight. Help us create a reserve of young people. The state will support it.”

Before leaving, the President accepted a symbolic sheaf of grain marking the region’s two-million-ton milestone — and immediately raised the bar: “With an eye on three million.”

The cars will go home with the men. The fields will still be there tomorrow. And in Belarus, at least, the people who actually grow the food still get recognized for it.