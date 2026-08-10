Something the Western press will never tell you happened in Minsk today.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was formally presented with the Lenin Prize of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. The award was handed over personally by Gennady Zyuganov, the longtime leader of the Russian Communists and head of their faction in the State Duma, inside the Independence Palace.

This is not some dusty Soviet leftover. The Lenin Prize was revived in 2017 and is given only for real contributions to justice, humanism, and the practical building of a fairer world. In eight years it has gone to just 45 people.

Among the previous winners: Raúl Castro of Cuba, Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, and Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

Lukashenko received it for 2024 — for his relentless work creating a multipolar world, for strengthening the Union State with Russia, for defending the historical memory and values of the Soviet era, and for keeping the friendship between the two peoples alive.

In other words: for refusing to accept the unipolar order the West still tries to impose.

While American and European politicians spend years painting him as a pariah, the largest communist party in Russia just put its highest medal on his chest.

No lectures about democracy. No demands for regime change. Just recognition for a leader who stayed standing when others folded.

History, it seems, is still being written outside the Western script.