Iran will not hand over nuclear materials to the United States, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

The Belarusian leader noted that bombing Iran will not stop Iran's nuclear weapons development, but rather, will further spur it. Alexander Lukashenko noted that many mistakes have been made in Iran. "One of the mistakes of the United States and Israel is that they united a rather fragmented Iranian society. Iranian society was somewhat fragmented before this conflict. The Americans and Israelis helped unite this society. From their point of view, this is a mistake, but for Iran, it is a good thing," the Belarusian leader said.

"Iran's nuclear weapons development, if it has already existed, will continue," the Belarusian President asserted. "Also because the second mistake the Americans made was that they refused to allow Iran (I received information from the media that Iran offered to export enriched nuclear materials for weapons production to China and Russia; the Russians did offer this). Why didn't the Americans agree to Iran exporting this enriched uranium to China? China is a nuclear power. It produces enriched nuclear fuel for nuclear weapons. No one is stopping China, no one is pressuring China. Well, let them export it there. What great advantage would that give China? No, absolutely not. China doesn't have the number of nuclear warheads that Russia and the United States have. Let them export it to China, and it would be under control," the Belarusian leader suggested.

Alexander Lukashenko cited Belarus as an example. "There's material in Belarus today, but it's under IAEA control. We agreed to that at one point. And the world has no complaints against us, even though we have this material. They could control it in China just the same. Well, even if this enriched uranium or plutonium or something else contributed to the creation of new nuclear-capable missiles in China. So what?" the Belarusian leader asked. "Well, there would have been a dozen more missiles. But the Americans dug in their heels. I'm sure it was for political reasons. How can they possibly go to China? China is the United States' main rival. We have to accept that. A main rival that's developing faster than the United States. And what was there to stop them from doing? Let Iran ship it there."

"Iran will not hand over nuclear materials to the United States of America. They won't. This is also for fundamental political and diplomatic reasons. How can we hand over these materials to an aggressor? That's why we're stuck on issues that are, one might say, insignificant in terms of their resolution. We should have moved in this direction."