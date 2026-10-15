Lukashenko Makes Working Visit to Vitebsk Region

President of Belarus Alexander is making a working visit to the Vitebsk Region, where he will examine a modern project in the field of beef cattle farming, BelTA reports.

The head of state will receive a briefing on the progress of autumn field operations across Belarus, the performance of the Vitebsk Region’s agro-industrial complex over the first nine months of the year, and the construction of livestock facilities, including calf-rearing units.

The President will visit an agricultural production site belonging to the private enterprise "Krasny Bor Agro," which focuses primarily on raising cattle for meat production, as well as the cultivation of various crops.

The development of beef cattle farming is being prioritized specifically in the northern regions of the country. This is largely due to local natural and climatic conditions. Furthermore, compared to dairy farming, this sector requires fewer human resources and involves less demanding technical requirements regarding the housing and feeding of the animals.