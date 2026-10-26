Lukashenko: It is destiny for Belarus and Mongolia to be strong and to help their neighbors

During expanded-format talks with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that both nations share a mutual desire to imbue their friendly ties with practical substance and to bring their peoples even closer together, reports BELTA.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk and Ulaanbaatar share a similar geopolitical position: both countries are situated between major global players.

"It is our destiny to strive to be strong ourselves and to help our neighbors find common ground, especially during times of crisis. In this regard, things are easier for you right now—China and Russia are cooperating in an exemplary manner. For us, it is more difficult. As has happened many times in the history of Belarus, we find ourselves at the epicenter of a confrontation between the West and the East," the Belarusian leader declared.

"That is why we understand each other perfectly. This explains the alignment of views between Belarus and Mongolia on many international issues, as well as the attention you have shown toward our initiative regarding security in Eurasia," the President of Belarus added.