President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, while responding to questions from journalists, commented on a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the need to replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy, BelTA reports.

The head of state was asked whether achieving peace in Ukraine is realistic under its current president, in light of Donald Trump’s recent remarks.

"Do you want an answer from me as a politician, or an answer that addresses the substance of the matter? If we’re talking about the substance—and this is my personal credo—then this is not a question for Trump," the Belarusian leader said. "It is the Ukrainian people who will decide who serves as president of Ukraine."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had once promised to serve only a single term as head of state. "Promises must be kept," the Belarusian President pointed out. "One should face elections. In this, Trump is right: if you make a promise, you must keep it. But there is no need for dictation. Trump should not be dictating how Ukraine ought to act."