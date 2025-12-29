Lukashenko Launches Mass Production of AI-powered Televisions at Horizont

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04870648-cf62-4830-a2a1-a891f9066e43/conversions/764bd52a-d132-4beb-811f-b315ec21a71c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04870648-cf62-4830-a2a1-a891f9066e43/conversions/764bd52a-d132-4beb-811f-b315ec21a71c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04870648-cf62-4830-a2a1-a891f9066e43/conversions/764bd52a-d132-4beb-811f-b315ec21a71c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04870648-cf62-4830-a2a1-a891f9066e43/conversions/764bd52a-d132-4beb-811f-b315ec21a71c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On December 31, during a visit to the HORIZONT holding company, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko officially launched the mass production of robotic televisions with artificial intelligence, BelTA reports.

This production facility is unique in the CIS and Europe.

The new factory operates on a lights-out principle, with virtually no human intervention. All key operations are performed by industrial robots and automated systems integrated into an end-to-end digital production cycle management system. Every stage—from panel installation to final quality control—is implemented using machine vision, deep learning algorithms, and predictive analytics technologies. This ensures that approximately 500 parameters of each television are verified, with a virtually zero defect rate.