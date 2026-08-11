Lukashenko: Make Large Families Fashionable Again — or Watch the Nation Shrink

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers, he said the state must find a working formula that encourages conscious motherhood and fatherhood — and turns both into a social trend. The agenda that day included a legal act on childcare benefits.

Lukashenko pointed out that Belarus already provides substantial material support. One-time payments at birth run about 5,000 Belarusian rubles for the first child and more than 7,000 for the second and subsequent children. Multi-child families receive a family capital payment currently exceeding 35,000 rubles. Monthly benefits start at a minimum of 1,000 rubles.

Then he put the numbers on the table. Ten years ago Belarusians were half as prosperous: GDP per capita stood at roughly $18,000 in 2015; by 2025 it had risen to about $35,000. Yet far fewer children were being born. In 2015 the country registered nearly 120,000 births. In 2025 the figure fell to 55,000.

“To keep from disappearing as a nation and to have people left to work, the math is simple,” Lukashenko said. “Two parents — two children. That’s the baseline, as the young people say. Better three or more. So at the state level we need a real formula that, first, revives demographic processes, and second, becomes motivation for conscious motherhood and fatherhood and makes them a fashionable trend. Only then will we preserve and increase our population.”

In a world where rising wealth so often coincides with collapsing birth rates, the Belarusian leader simply refused to treat the trend as inevitable.