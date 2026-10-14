Lukashenko: May Every Woman Know the Happiness of Motherhood

On 14 October, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Belarusian women on Mother’s Day, BELTA reports.

The President noted that on this festive day all the kindest words are addressed to the women who gave us life and surrounded us with truly boundless love and tenderness.

“A happy childhood begins with a mother’s embrace, a mother’s faith becomes the source of a child’s success, and the home where Mother waits remains his greatest source of strength,” the message states.

“Thank you, our dear women, for remaining true to your most important calling, for your spiritual generosity, resilience, and the world you have created, filled with the joyful laughter of children,” the Head of State said.

Alexander Lukashenko wished his compatriots robust health, kindness, inspiration, and bright, unforgettable moments spent with family and loved ones.

“May every woman know the happiness of motherhood, and may our children always be surrounded by parental warmth, care, and attention,” the President stressed.

Congratulatory Message from President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Mother’s Day

Dear compatriots!

Today we celebrate Mother’s Day. All the kindest words are addressed to the women who gave us life and surrounded us with truly boundless love and tenderness.

A happy childhood begins with a mother’s embrace, a mother’s faith becomes the source of a child’s success, and the home where Mother waits remains his greatest source of strength.

Thank you, our dear women, for remaining true to your most important calling, for your spiritual generosity, resilience, and the world you have created, filled with the joyful laughter of children.

I wish you robust health, kindness, inspiration, and bright, unforgettable moments spent with family and loved ones.

May every woman know the happiness of motherhood, and may our children always be surrounded by parental warmth, care, and attention.

Alexander Lukashenko

14 October 2026