Lukashenko Meets Indonesian Ministers: “We Have No Closed Topics in Our Cooperation”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held talks with senior members of the Indonesian government on July 1 to advance major joint investment projects. The meeting focused on concrete opportunities in agriculture, food production, pharmaceuticals, and other priority sectors.

The Indonesian delegation included Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board, as well as CEO of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara; Andi Amran Sulaiman, Minister of Agriculture and Head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas); and Simon Aloysius Mantiri, President Director and CEO of the state-owned energy giant Pertamina.

Opening the meeting, President Lukashenko emphasized Belarus’s readiness to move quickly on any promising initiatives.

“Dear friends, I believe you have already discussed many issues before this meeting. However, there may still be some questions that need to be resolved without unnecessary delays. I am ready for that,” Lukashenko said.

He invited the Indonesian officials to visit Belarus and inspect local enterprises firsthand.

“I want you to know: if there is anything we can do for you — please, you are welcome in Belarus. Take a look at our production facilities and companies. If anything interests you, consider it feasible. We have no closed topics in our cooperation with Indonesia. On the contrary, we want to expand it. So let’s reach agreements,” the Belarusian leader stated.

He added that Belarus is open to Indonesian investment in local enterprises and ready to establish joint production facilities without bureaucratic hurdles.

“Any direction of cooperation is possible. Just tell us what you need. Once again, to understand our capabilities, come to Belarus and see what the country can do,” Lukashenko said.

He highlighted Belarus’s key strength — advanced technologies with deep Soviet-era roots that have been preserved and significantly modernized.

“You know well that our main advantage lies in Belarusian technologies rooted in Soviet times, when the country was one of the most developed in the world. We have preserved these technologies and modernized many enterprises that operate on them. Most importantly, I understand the goals you are pursuing, and we can help you achieve them with our technologies,” he noted.

In response, Rosan Perkasa Roeslani said that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had personally instructed his government to strengthen and develop relations with Belarus across all possible areas.

The meeting signals a new phase in practical economic cooperation between the two countries following the successful Belarus-Indonesia business forum held in Jakarta just a day earlier.