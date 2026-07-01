Lukashenko notes outstanding ability of CPC and Xi Jinping to ensure China's forward movement

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Chinese President and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping on the 105th anniversary of the CPC's founding, BELTA reports.

"Under the leadership of the Central Committee, of which you are the core, the Communist Party has demonstrated an outstanding ability to respond to complex modern challenges, maintain the continuity of its political course, and ensure China's long-term and stable forward movement," the message reads.

The head of state noted the particular significance of Chinese initiatives in the areas of global development, security, civilization, and governance. According to the President, their implementation will contribute to strengthening international cooperation, enhancing the role of developing countries, and fostering a more equitable world order.

"Belarus highly values the friendly nature of its relations with China and views it as a reliable strategic partner. I am confident that further deepening bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of experience in party and state building, personnel training, and the implementation of long-term development programs, will serve the interests of our citizens," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The President is confident that the CPC will continue to successfully lead the Chinese people along the path of national revival, strengthening the state's power, and improving social well-being.

The Belarusian leader wished the Communist Party of China steadfastness in achieving its goals and wisdom in addressing the challenges it faces, and peace and prosperity to the people of the friendly People's Republic of China.