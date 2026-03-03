3.74 BYN
Lukashenko on Ali Khamenei: "A man focused on protecting his people and his state"
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had a good relationship with Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He spoke about this during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei, BELTA reports.
"Iran's spiritual leader, Ali Khamenei, has died. You know that I had a good relationship with him. I think we met three times to discuss global issues. He was a humanist, not a military man, focused on protecting his people and his state. Therefore, what happened to him, his family, and, even worse, his wife, who died of her wounds, is absolutely unacceptable to me," the Belarusian leader stated.