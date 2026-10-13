Lukashenko on 'Infiltration' of Armed Group from Belarus into Latvia: The Latvians Did It Themselves

The incident involving the alleged incursion of an armed group from Belarus into Latvian territory was staged by the Latvian side. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting following an inspection of the combat and mobilization readiness of the 7th Separate Special Police Brigade of the Interior Ministry's Internal Troops, BelTA reports.

"We know perfectly well—and I have already been briefed on this—that the Latvians themselves orchestrated this as publicity stunt to secure funding from the European Union. We have absolutely nothing to do with this—with the claim that we [allegedly — BelTA note] infiltrated their territory, with masked men or military personnel seizing someone or pushing a group of migrants across the border. You couldn't dream up a more absurd notion," the head of state said.