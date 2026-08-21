Lukashenko on Informal Talks with President of Myanmar: We Discussed All Areas of Cooperation

The presidents of Belarus and Myanmar discussed all areas of cooperation during an informal meeting held on August 20. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during official, private talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, according to BelTA.

"The format of the talks, which began yesterday in an informal setting, is beneficial because we were able to calmly discuss all areas of cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar and, most importantly, discuss the specific, tangible steps already taken toward our cooperation," the head of state said. "The informal format is also important because it addresses issues that are not voiced or discussed publicly. Therefore, we are continuing our conversation that began yesterday."