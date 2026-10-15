Lukashenko on Prospects for Timber Processing: The World Begins to Turn in This Direction

During a working visit to the Verkhnedvinsk District, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the significant prospects for the timber processing industry, BelTA reports.

"We should be getting more out of our forests. The world is beginning to shift its focus toward timber processing," stated Alexander Lukashenko.

In this context, he pointed to the development of Africa—a region that possesses substantial potential and is demonstrating high rates of economic growth. However, as Africa lacks its own forest resources, the head of state believes that Belarus could find opportunities for cooperation in this area.

Photo: sb.by