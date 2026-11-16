Lukashenko on Russia’s Jewish Autonomous Oblast: Belarus Played a Significant Role in Its Creation

During a meeting with Maria Kostyuk, Governor of Russia’s Jewish Autonomous Oblast (JAO), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the historical role played by people from Belarus in the formation of this region, reports BELTA.

The head of state noted that "Belarusians played a significant role" in the creation of this territory. The JAO governor confirmed this, presenting the President with an archival document detailing the number of people who migrated from Belarus to the JAO between 1928 and 1938. "A very substantial contribution. I would like you to have this. The JAO is not just a 'sister region'—it is like a younger sister. One could even say a daughter [given its historical connection to Belarus]," said Maria Kostyuk.

She explained that during the period when the JAO was being established, the migration of people was not forced. "It was a different situation. The country [the Soviet Union] was vast, and the goal was for life to be good everywhere within it. So, those who knew how to build a good life went there to create one," the governor recounted.

According to her, people of various nationalities moved to this specially designated territory, resulting in a rich, multicultural dialogue. Ever since, the region has defined itself as a place "about happiness and peace—the very values for which it was originally founded," emphasized Maria Kostyuk. "Nothing has changed. That is why we are telling everyone who, for whatever reason, no longer feels comfortable where they are: you are welcome to return," she added. Furthermore, the governor’s team is currently promoting the idea that for those who left the region for various reasons, the time has come to return and show gratitude to their home region.

"Your 'home region' isn't just over there—in Birobidzhan or elsewhere. Belarus is also their home region. Let them help us, too," Alexander Lukashenko remarked with a touch of humor.

"The main thing is that our people live both here and there, and we can cooperate with them. It’s hard to even define who we are—especially in Belarus, where there’s such a blend: Jews, Poles, Ukrainians, Russians… It’s all mixed together to create a Belarusian. As I often say, a Belarusian is essentially a Russian with a 'seal of quality,'" the President said. He thanked the governor of the Jewish Autonomous Oblast for the interesting information and proposed developing cooperation based on their shared historical ties.