Being able to defend your home, your family and your loved ones at every level—that is the idea running through the security policy the president has been pursuing with increasing insistence.

The situation in the region means the country must stay prepared. That is why readiness checks are being carried out. In the event of an attack or an external threat, civilian defense will also play an important role. It was discussed during the president’s working trip to the north of the country.

At the same time, assessing the overall situation, Alexander Lukashenko believes peace in Ukraine could be achieved soon.

Natalya Breus has also returned from her trip to the Vitebsk Region.

It’s a very picturesque area, with beautiful scenery and clean air. The autumn colors made this trip especially atmospheric. On the way to Verkhnyadzvinsk District, the presidential press pool filmed some of the local wildlife—deer, roe deer and foxes.

You might expect a visit here to focus on the area’s tourism potential, and it was discussed. But, somewhat unexpectedly, the president also watched a training exercise by members of a “people’s defense” unit. He was told, among other things, that a local militia group had been organized at the Krasny Bor hunting estate, which also has facilities for tourists. The call to help strengthen the country’s defense capability had been heeded in Verkhnyadzvinsk District. The president wanted to see how this initiative was working.

“We’re men. We should know how to use small arms, and we should be able to protect ourselves and our families. And, of course, our village,” the Belarusian leader said.

The initiative to organize people locally came from Alexander Lukashenko. For now, it is a kind of men’s club of around 30 people. Locals from a range of professions learn to handle weapons and train together. Physical fitness is always beneficial—and, in the event of danger or an external threat, the unit would be ready to defend the settlement.

“The people’s militia is the lowest level of our defense. Above it are territorial defense forces, and then the army,” the head of state said.

“In the near future, we’ll put this whole system—the entire chain of command—through its paces across the country. We’ll see how the people’s militia and territorial defense forces perform. Territorial defense will protect major essential-service facilities within each district,” the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko called this a crucial issue given the rising tensions around the country. He reiterated that Belarus does not intend to fight anyone and wants to live in friendship with everyone, including its neighbors. But the country is preparing according to military standards and taking current realities into account.

“If they come at us with a sword, you understand. This [the people’s militia] is a very important element,” the president said.

The visit to the north took an unexpectedly military turn. But the president’s reasoning is clear to local residents: this area suffered terribly during the Great Patriotic War, with one in every two residents killed. The lessons of war have been learned once and for all. And the regional situation today makes it necessary to remain on guard.

The head of state stressed that the conflict must end, and that both Ukraine and Russia have an interest in peace, since the war is having harmful consequences for both countries.

“And there will be peace. If not this year, then next year. I am absolutely convinced of that,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

“Yes, Russia is stronger and more powerful; it can still fight for a long time. But the strain is enormous, and the impact on the economy is huge—you can see that too. Who wants or needs this? Russians understand this; they are ready for peace,” the Belarusian leader continued.

“If the Ukrainians don’t move toward a peaceful settlement this year, things will be even harder for them next year—and after that, it may be impossible,” the president added.

“Various factors are weighing on both Russia and Ukraine. But these factors are undoubtedly pushing both countries toward peace, because it is no longer possible to continue military operations on this scale,” the Belarusian leader said.

“For humanitarian and human reasons, peace is needed there. And it will be achieved. I would like the war to end next year. If it ends this year, even better. We support that and will do everything we can,” the president stressed. “All wars end in peace. So it’s better sooner rather than later.”

Talk of peace has continued since the start of Russia’s “special military operation.” A couple of days ago, the American president directly accused Zelensky of refusing to seek a settlement. This came amid increasingly sharp rhetoric from both sides. Trump said Ukraine should hold elections and that a peace agreement could be reached without Zelensky. He reportedly said: “He’s not the guy we should be dealing with.”

“That’s not for Trump to decide,” the Belarusian leader said. “The Ukrainian people will decide who their president is.”

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Volodymyr Zelensky had once promised to serve just one term as head of state. “Promises must be kept,” the Belarusian president said. “There should be elections. Trump is right about that: if you made a promise, you should keep it. But you shouldn’t dictate terms. Trump shouldn’t dictate to Ukraine what it should do.”

Alexander Lukashenko believes he understands why Donald Trump makes such statements about Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Why is he dictating terms? Because Zelensky has become dependent on the United States and on Trump himself. Trump may choose not to dictate, but first Ukraine won’t receive intelligence, and then it won’t get the weapons it badly needs. And perhaps other things besides weapons,” the head of state said.

According to the president, the obvious conclusion is that countries should not become dependent on others—especially on major powers.

Experts are also talking about the difficult compromises needed to end the conflict, and about how Kyiv has repeatedly been warned that American support will eventually dry up.

Vadim Gigin, member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and director general of the National Library:

“There is potential to end the war in Ukraine—the special military operation. Plans have been discussed more than once. As our president has emphasized, and as Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have said, the situation on the ground must be taken into account. Zelensky and the Kyiv regime, regardless of what they want or the high-profile PR campaigns they stage, must accept reality: they have lost a significant part of their territory. That has to be acknowledged. There can be no peace without concessions from the Kyiv regime and its European backers. Once they make those concessions in the interests of their own people, the war could end quickly.”

Alina Zhestovskaya, political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants:

“Lukashenko is absolutely right. The people of Ukraine should choose their president. We can see what happens when someone helps choose Ukraine’s president and creates all the conditions for it—and I wouldn’t rule out that Western interests were involved in the choice.”

Arman Abovyan, head of international relations at the Prosperous Armenia party:

“Trump’s actions toward Ukraine clearly show the trends that Ukraine’s leadership was warned about by President Lukashenko, President Putin and clear-headed political figures: the moment would come when the United States—the main sponsor of everything happening in Ukraine—would simply wash its hands of the matter. The United States has extracted everything it could from the conflict, from agreements with the Ukrainians on rare-earth metals to the weakening of Europe’s economy".

Despite heightened geopolitical tensions and the complex, wide-ranging work being done on security, the president’s guiding principle and philosophy remain focused exclusively on peaceful development and a peaceful plan.