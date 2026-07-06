Lukashenko: Only a country with strong, well-armed army can be truly sovereign

Only a country with a strong, well-armed, and dedicated army can be truly sovereign. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has made this statement at a ceremony honoring graduates of higher military educational institutions and high-ranking military officers, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that the ceremony honoring graduates of military academies and officers promoted to general rank traditionally takes place in early July.

"Only a country (especially nowadays) can be truly sovereign if it has a strong, well-armed army dedicated to the people and the state, with true professionals in uniform," the Belarusian leader stated.