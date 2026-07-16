Lukashenko Opens Jubilee Slavianski Bazaar: Art Beyond Politics Unites Nations

The International Festival of Arts “Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk” has always been more than a cultural event. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the solemn opening ceremony of the 35th festival in a row.

“In 2026 the festival turns 35 years old. For a festive tradition, this is only the beginning. For us, the residents of the city and guests, organisers, creative team, artists, craftsmen — this is a whole era,” the head of state said. “The Slavianski Bazaar has always been more than a cultural event. It is like a mirror of our history. The history not only of sovereign Belarus, but of the entire world. And not only of the cultural world.”

In 2000, the “Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk” set a record by gathering representatives of absolutely all Slavic peoples. In total, during the festival’s existence, representatives of 85 countries have taken part in it — almost half the world.

“The history of the festival has not been interrupted by crises or the pandemic. The whole world was in lockdown, but the callsigns of the Slavianski Bazaar sounded from Vitebsk. Vitebsk spoke and showed that true art has never had and never will have barriers. Just imagine: over all the years, more than 18,000 artists have performed on the amphitheatre stage,” the head of state said. “During the days of the Slavianski Bazaar, so many people come to us that the city doubles in size. All this is not just numbers. Every our guest, every participant is a creator of the festival’s history. These are our traditional friends, and friends forever.”

Addressing the audience, artists and organisers of the Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk, Alexander Lukashenko emphasised that without them there would be no this holiday.

“I know that today, as many years ago, Belarusians, Poles, Russians, Ukrainians, representatives of dozens of other countries who came to us visa-free are present in the hall. Your presence here is that indestructible thing that our world, so fragile, unstable and completely incomprehensible in its development, needs. We have done a lot and will continue to do so to ensure that the Slavianski Bazaar remains the foundation of sincere and strong friendship between countries and peoples. This is so needed today,” the Belarusian leader stated.

He expressed confidence that with their support and sincere audience love, the further history of the festival will be long and bright.

“The stage of the Slavianski Bazaar opens new talents and names from year to year. But the stars lit here must remember that they continue the path of the greatest masters. Those from whom one can and should learn. The connection of generations, continuity — this is what makes true art eternal,” the President emphasised.

Alexander Lukashenko declared the XXXV International Festival of Arts “Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk” open and, following tradition, presented well-deserved awards to cultural figures. These included the special award “Through Art to Peace and Mutual Understanding,” prizes of the Union State in the field of literature and art. The President also presented the main award to the winner of the International Children’s Music Contest “Vitebsk”.