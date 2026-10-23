Lukashenko Orders Eco-Friendly Transport for Tourist Sites

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has demanded the implementation of eco-friendly transport across all tourist infrastructure facilities. He issued this directive during a meeting focused on the development of domestic passenger vehicle production, reports BELTA.

"Environmentally friendly passenger and freight transport must be in operation within all national parks, nature reserves, sanatoriums, holiday centers, and other tourist infrastructure facilities. The government, in coordination with regional executive committees, needs to work on this," the President instructed.