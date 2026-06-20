Lukashenko: Our memory - shield with which we restrain aggression of militant revenge-seeking

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has addressed his compatriots on the occasion of National Remembrance Day for the Victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Genocide of the Belarusian People, BelTA informs.

"June 22, 1941—a date seared into the memory of the Belarusian people as the most horrific date in history. It was the date of the invasion of the country by Hitler's army, gathered from all over Europe, with the goal of conquering living space for the Nazis, who had declared themselves a 'master race.' This was the beginning of a large-scale purge of Eastern European territory, involving human experimentation, executions, torture, and the mass murder of defenseless residents—the elderly, women, and children," the address reads.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that the war that came to our land 85 years ago claimed the lives of one in three Belarusians and shattered the lives of millions. "Every year, on this June morning, we remember how the Brest Fortress, fortified areas, and cities stood to the bitter end, thwarting Nazi Germany's lightning offensive. We remember how the occupied republic fought for 1,132 long days, shedding the blood of unconquered and unbroken underground heroes, partisans, and civilians," the Belarusian leader remarked.