Lukashenko: Practical Implementation of Joint Belarus - Myanmar Projects should Begin in 2027

The practical implementation of joint projects between Belarus and Myanmar is expected to begin next year. This was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko during broad-based talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, BelTA informs.

The head of state noted that the work guidelines have been defined and set out in the roadmap. The opening of embassies in Minsk and Naypyidaw this year will facilitate its implementation.

"The task of the Belarusian diplomatic mission is clearly defined: to work hand-in-hand with Myanmar government agencies to ensure the launch of joint projects in industrial cooperation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and other areas. And in 2027, all these projects should move from the paper stage to the practical implementation," Alexander Lukashenko stated.