Lukashenko Praised Joint Work of Two Governments at Meeting with Putin

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko praised the two governments' joint efforts to develop cooperation, BelTA reports.

"There are practically no issues with decision-making. The governments are working well," the head of state said.

The meeting took place at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow.

The head of state noted that he had a productive meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin the previous day in Moscow. "Mikhail Vladimirovich and I, as you are aware, systematically and comprehensively worked through the entire list [of issues – BelTA note]. Moreover, it was Mikhail Vladimirovich, not I, who initiated it. He took out his notepad and reread, recounted all these problems and questions. We analyzed them. We had a good conversation. I even thanked him for the opportunity to meet. It will save us work," the Belarusian President said. "Today is a day for summing up some results, I reckon".

Putin to Lukashenko: New issues that need to be agreed upon and resolved are constantly emerging.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that trade between Belarus and Russia has been growing this year as well. "We will exceed last year's level in our trade turnover by at least 12%. It's gratifying that modern electronics play a significant role in this turnover," he noted.

"Regarding current issues, we are strictly fulfilling all our agreements, ranging from agriculture, food, and fuel," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Lukashenko is confident that Belarus and Russia are capable of providing themselves with the necessary microelectronic products.

Speaking about the regularity of Belarusian-Russian contacts, including at the highest level, Alexander Lukashenko attributed this not only to the desire of the two countries' leaders. "The dynamics of international relations are such that they, among other things, encourage us to discuss the problems we face. You can be sure that we will overcome all difficulties together through cooperation. I have spoken about this more than once, meeting with representatives of Russian businesses and regional and provincial leaders," the Belarusian President said.

Photo: president.gov.by