Lukashenko promised scientists "incredible money" for developing batteries for electric vehicles

Lukashenko promised scientists "incredible money" for developing their own batteries for electric vehicles

Belarusian scientists will receive "incredible money" if they develop an acceptable version of domestically produced batteries for electric vehicles. This promise was made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting on the performance of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP), increasing electricity consumption, and proposals for the construction of new nuclear capacity, BELTA reports.

"Electric vehicles. Everyone's already rushed to them. That's a big deal. And the economy needs to be developed, too. What kind of economy can we have without electricity? We're a machine-building country, after all. And in agriculture, too. We can convert almost all our agricultural transport, and indeed throughout the country, to electricity," the President said.

He recalled that the head of the National Academy of Sciences promised to develop a domestic electric battery in Belarus, which, if successful, would eliminate the need to purchase the necessary components abroad.