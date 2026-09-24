Lukashenko Proposes Reviewing Relations between Belarus and Pakistan

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko proposed a comprehensive review of relations between the two countries during a meeting with the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, BelTA reports.

"Given your standing in Pakistan, I have a very serious request: that we conduct a thorough review of our relations and existing projects within the framework of the intergovernmental commission, and identify the areas of cooperation that Pakistan and Belarus need today—all to ensure there are no delays in the implementation of these projects," the head of state said.