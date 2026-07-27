Lukashenko proposes combining biotechnological potentials of Belarus and Russia

Lukashenko proposed to combine the biotechnological potentials of Belarus and Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed Russia to combine efforts in biotechnology, specifically the joint work of the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation (BNBC) with similar enterprises in Russia. The head of state made this statement during a meeting with Igor Shchegolev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Russia in the Central Federal District, BelTA reports.

It was noted that Igor Shchegolev visited BNBC during his visit to Belarus. "It's good that you visited the Belarusian National Biodiversity Complex. I wanted to ask you to help us by pooling our efforts. Because your district has done a lot in this area," the Belarusian leader said. "And everything that Russia has in this regard, especially in your district, and in Belarus, should work together."