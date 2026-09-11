Lukashenko Reaffirms Relevance of Big and Small Deals with USA

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko discussed issues regarding contacts with the US and the conditions for a meeting with President Donald Trump, BelTA reports.

"We are open. They have lifted sanctions on a number of our enterprises and are ready to lift more. There are a host of issues," the head of state said. "Embassies—let’s discuss how we will resume [full-scale embassy operations]. Nuclear materials and the like—we have a whole program for that—by all means. If you want potash fertilizers, if you want to buy them—go right ahead."

"I have spoken openly about being a 'Trumpist'; I supported Trump. I see his mistakes. I speak directly about this to his best friend, who is due to visit us," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

The President also mentioned the Board of Peace on Gaza, confirming his readiness to work within that format as well. "Fine, let’s do it together. But not just playing along—acting as mere window dressing. That doesn't work for me. I tell them straight out: I am not ready to meet Donald Trump for that purpose."

"To meet with him—which would be good, very beneficial for Belarus—one has to understand: we meet, but then what? Shake hands and go our separate ways?" Alexander Lukashenko said.

Regarding the possibility of a "big deal" between Belarus and the US—a topic raised previously—the President confirmed that this remains relevant today. "We are ready for both a small deal and a big deal," he stated.