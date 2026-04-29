Lukashenko Renews Invitation to Kazakh President to Pay Official Visit to Belarus

During a telephone conversation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko renewed his invitation to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Belarus. This was reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.

Lukashenko and Tokayev discussed the development of bilateral relations and the schedule of visits over the phone.

"Alexander Lukashenko renewed the invitation to his Kazakh counterpart to pay an official visit to Belarus to comprehensively discuss all current issues on the bilateral agenda and identify promising projects and plans for the future," the press service noted.

This fall, Minsk is also expecting a Kazakh delegation led by the Prime Minister to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the INNOPROM international exhibition.