Lukashenko: SCO is one of the most important pillars of stability in Eurasia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) one of the most important pillars of stability in Eurasia. The Belarusian leader made this statement at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State (HSC) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BelTA reports.

"In the modern world, stability is the ability to maintain balance despite emerging obstacles. This is only possible with reliable pillars. And today, the SCO is perceived as one of them, and perhaps the most important in Eurasia," Alexander Lukashenko said.