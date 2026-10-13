Lukashenko: Security agencies must be prepared for the worst-case scenario

Security and law enforcement agencies must act professionally and promptly, and be prepared for the worst-case scenario. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement at a meeting reviewing the combat and mobilization readiness of the 7th Separate Special Police Brigade of the Interior Ministry’s Internal Troops, BelTA reports.

The President emphasized that, given the current challenging conditions and the situation surrounding Belarus, all state security and law enforcement agencies must act professionally, confidently, and promptly.

It is precisely for this purpose that the State Secretariat of the Security Council and other bodies are conducting large-scale inspections under Alexander Lukashenko's instructions. Moreover, the President has directed that these checks be carried out as "snap" inspections—sudden and targeted—mirroring the conditions of actual combat. "In wartime conditions—and I want to stress this particularly—we need unity and cohesion across all armed forces; not just the army, but the entire state," the Belarusian leader declared.

"We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario for us. We have calculated and are aware of these scenarios. However, we cannot allow a new spiral of aggression. No one needs that today," the head of state noted.

Photo: BelTA