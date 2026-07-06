Lukashenko Sends Congratulations to the First President of Kazakhstan on His Birthday

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of Kazakhstan, on his birthday, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Your name rightfully occupies a special place in the history of modern Kazakhstan. Thanks to your strategic vision, political wisdom, and many years of creative work, solid foundations have been laid for the country's development and its progressive way forward," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus highly values Nursultan Nazarbayev's significant personal contribution to strengthening the friendship, strategic partnership, and alliance between the two countries. "The traditions of trust and constructive cooperation, engendered with your direct participation, continue to serve as a reliable foundation for Belarusian-Kazakh interaction," the President noted.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Nursultan Nazarbayev good health, prosperity, and a long life surrounded by his family and friends.