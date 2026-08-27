Lukashenko Sent Condolences to Xi Jinping over Flood Damages in China's Tibet

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a message of condolences to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping regarding the tragic consequences of the floods in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

“It was with profound sorrow that Belarus learned of the tragic consequences caused by the devastating flash floods in the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China,” the message of condolence reads.

At this difficult time, Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. The President also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the disaster and expressed hope that all missing persons would be found alive.

Photo courtesy of Xinhua News Agency