Lukashenko: Small arms are crucial for the army, even in the presence of drones

Small arms are crucial for the army, even in the presence of drones or ballistic missiles. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to a fully domestic small arms production facility in the Minsk region, BelTA reports.

"On the battlefield, people, soldiers, decide their fate. And we need this for soldiers. Without these weapons, we can't do anything," the head of state said.

Therefore, the decision was made to establish domestic production.

"We did it ourselves. Without this - there is no war, no defense," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "To fight, you need small arms. Therefore, this is highly important. It is the foundation of any army."

During a visit to Kidma Tech, the head of state was shown a fully localized, mass-produced small arms facility and the first Belarusian-made model, the VSK-100B assault rifle. Kidma Tech OJSC is a research and production organization within the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus, specializing in the development, production, and sale of high-tech military and civilian products, including small arms, optical surveillance equipment, body armor, and robotics.

Work on developing small arms and ammunition in Belarus began in 2018. The first prototype, the VSK-100 series assault rifle chambered for 7.62x39mm, was accepted into service in early 2021. Its production began in January 2020 with semi-knocked-down assembly.

Currently, Kidma Tech OJSC has developed five models and six modifications of combat small arms, four of which have been accepted into service.

At the end of 2023, in accordance with a decree of the President of Belarus, the establishment of a fully localized small arms production facility began. Extensive work was carried out to design and reconstruct existing buildings and structures, replacing and installing new utility lines to accommodate the necessary equipment. Technologies were acquired, and specialists were trained.

The development of a fully localized version of the VSK-100B 7.62mm assault rifle is in the final stages.

The VSK-100B assault rifle is a promising weapon, manufactured using an AK-like system, capable of mounting optical sighting and electro-optical devices and additional equipment (bipods, silencers, underbarrel grenade launcher, bayonet, etc.). It features a folding telescopic stock and a grip with integrated storage. It consists of 141 components. The reinforced barrel and receiver increase barrel durability, improve accuracy, and enhance the VSK-100B assault rifle's firepower compared to similar small arms. Furthermore, the additional attachment allows the assault rifle to be used as a light machine gun and sniper rifle.

In addition to the VSK-100B assault rifle, other small arms are planned for production: the Stiletto high-precision bolt-action rifle, the PP-919 submachine gun, and the PKM machine gun.

As a result, small arms production in Belarus has been created practically from scratch. The implementation of these projects will enable full technological independence in this segment in the medium term.

Photo: president.gov.by