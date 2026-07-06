Lukashenko: The People Have Entrusted Us with the Most Precious Thing — a Peaceful Future

President Alexander Lukashenko today honored graduates of Belarusian and Russian military academies. Those who completed their studies with outstanding results received the President’s commendations. He also presented general’s epaulettes to senior officers.

Although the occasion was ceremonial, against the backdrop of the current situation, the President also addressed pressing issues of the day.

Lukashenko stressed that, no matter how much tension is stirred up from outside, Belarus has no intention of going to war — yet it must keep its powder dry. A strong, well-trained army remains the principal guarantor of the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

“A Truly Sovereign Country Must Have a Strong Army”

The head of state noted that the ceremony honoring military academy graduates and officers promoted to general rank traditionally takes place in early July and naturally coincides with the celebration of Belarus’s Independence Day.

“This connection is deeply symbolic,” the President observed.

“Especially today, a country can be truly sovereign only if it possesses a strong, well-armed army that is loyal to its people and state, and staffed with true professionals in uniform,” Lukashenko stated.

The Main Source of Tension Remains the Conflict in Ukraine

Without speculation, there are real problems: drone incursions into Belarusian territory, intelligence activity, and direct threats from Kyiv. Belarusian buses have already been attacked twice in the Bryansk region in recent weeks.

The President has repeatedly called for negotiations, yet continued Western support for the conflict shows that peace is not in their interest.

“Hybrid war against our country continues,” Lukashenko said.

He also spoke about the militarization of Europe and the absurd hysteria surrounding the supposed “threat from the East.”

“While hypocritically declaring their commitment to peace, the European Union has openly embarked on a course of militarization — in effect, NATO. Billions are being spent on offensive strike weapons, while an absurd hysteria is being whipped up around a supposed ‘threat from the East,’” the President noted.

He emphasized that the main source of tension in the region remains the conflict in Ukraine. The “war party” is doing everything possible to prolong the armed confrontation.

Lukashenko also drew attention to the ongoing hybrid war against Belarus, which employs economic pressure, political and information campaigns, active espionage, and provocations on the country’s southern borders.

“Some Western politicians are simply irritated by our independence and sovereignty, by our alliance with Russia, and by our commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine,” he said. “Once again, dear comrades, no one is going to send you into this slaughter. We do not need war. It is a tragedy that war is raging in Ukraine. We are in favor of resolving issues peacefully. But, as I have said, the international ‘war party’ does not want this.”

“We Are a Peaceful People, But We Will Not Bow Our Heads Before the Enemy”

Belarus has spent many years building, developing, and strengthening its Armed Forces — the main guarantor of independence and territorial integrity.

“A serious factor of strategic deterrence capable of cooling even the hottest heads has been the deployment in Belarus of the mobile ‘Oreshnik’ missile system and tactical nuclear weapons,” the President stressed. “This weaponry has significantly raised the level of our protection.”

“We are not boasting about these matters. We are not raising them in order to frighten anyone. But you must understand that these weapons are not junk brought into Belarus. You understand better than I do what each type of weapon is intended for. Those with hot heads should cool them down,” Lukashenko continued.

At the same time, the President sees no reason for complacency. On the contrary, there is an enormous amount of work ahead — something made clear by the recent surprise combat readiness inspection of the troops.

“We are a peaceful people. We do not want to fight, but we have no intention of bowing our heads before the enemy,” the head of state declared.

Addressing the newly promoted generals, Lukashenko emphasized that they are perceived by the people in a special way.

“In our country, it is not easy to attain such a high military rank. It is not only an honor and respect — it is the highest responsibility and accountability for the cause. Remember: the people have entrusted us with the most precious thing they have — their peaceful present and future.”

“The most important thing is this: as long as there is an officer, there is an army. Without an officer, there will be no army,” Lukashenko said.

He noted that the most powerful and effective army is the one that fights. However, for Belarus, this path of developing its armed forces is unacceptable.

“There is only one country in the world that is constantly at war — the United States. We do not need that. It does not suit us. Therefore, let us use the experience we already have. This applies first and foremost to you — the officers and generals.”

“The times are difficult. We are men. And we must protect not only our country, but our families, our people, our loved ones. They are looking to us, and we must do everything so that they are not mistaken and so that the people do not reproach us for feeding us in vain,” the President added.

Support for the Military and Their Families

Alexander Lukashenko warmly congratulated those present on successfully completing their studies at military academies and on receiving general’s rank. He wished them success in life and a secure personal rear:

“I would very much like General Khrenin not to forget these young men who studied excellently. I understand that life can take different turns, but people do not become excellent students by chance. In some way, they are better. We cannot forget that. To your health, to your rear, so that you are not distracted by household matters and can serve the Motherland as you should. And so that, frankly, I am not ashamed that we have set a course to ensure your rear. So that you understand: God forbid anything happens — your children, your family, your wife will be safe and will have at least some foundation for their lives. We will do everything so that you live in your own apartments and have your own square meters, because how can we fight if there is nothing behind us? And behind us, I emphasize once again, is the family.”

The President also congratulated the officers and generals on Independence Day and wished them good health, happiness, and success.