Lukashenko to Chairman of PSB Bank: Belarus Should Not be Foreign Land for You

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed the recent decision to build a high-speed railway line connecting Moscow and Minsk. He made these remarks during a meeting with Pyotr Fradkov, Chairman of PSB Bank, BelTA reports.

"I am aware of your patriotic sentiments and your attitude toward Russia. Yet, as I often say, we share a common Fatherland—stretching from Vladivostok to Brest. Therefore, Belarus should not feel like a foreign land to you. Moreover, I very much welcomed the recent decision made in Russia to construct a high-speed railway line from Moscow to Minsk," the head of state said. "This is of great interest to our people. In recent years, Belarusian citizens have been frequently visiting Russia and its capital—I have even come to call this a sort of pilgrimage by Belarusians to Moscow, especially among the youth."

Photo: president.gov.by